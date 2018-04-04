Bulls rookie Lauri Marrkanen is finishing strong, but wants playoffs next year

Lauri Markkanen sat at his locker following Tuesday’s win over Charlotte, still feeling a bit empty.

Not with his performance throughout his rookie season or the recent three-game winning streak for the Bulls. Not even with the fact that he missed 13 regular-season games because of injuries as well as the birth of his first child.

No.

Markkanen’s emptiness was that it’s all over next week.

No playoffs, no more basketball after April 11.

Gotta love youth.

“Stay confident, go have a good summer after we’re done,’’ Markkanen said of his plans until then. “Unfortunately no playoffs this year so just trying to finish off strong and get a head start.

“We’re not happy to be in this position. Hopefully we’re up there next year. Just gotta work hard in the summer, get the team chemistry going even better.’’

Getting better and improving the team chemistry is all doable.

Being a playoff team next season, even in the Eastern Conference? That might be a much tougher get for the current roster make-up and its core three of Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

There are still lingering questions about LaVine, both offensively and defensively, as he returned from rehabbing his surgically-repaired anterior cruciate ligament this season, and definitely had his moments before officially being shut down this week.

Dunn showed that he and Markkanen can be a lethal one-two punch on the offensive end, but never really got extended playing time with LaVine, and still needs to keep improving his outside jumper.

Then there’s Markkanen, who might have the highest ceiling of the three. Seven-footers with an ability to shoot from beyond the three-point line, as well as score from inside with a certain level of physicality, don’t exactly fall off trees these days. The Bulls were fortunate to land one.

And while the season has been on ice for quite some time as far as the standings are concerned, the fact that Markkanen is finishing as strong as he is, well, call it a reminder of life with a “unicorn’’ on the roster.

In his last four games, Markkanen is averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, and doing so in just over 25 minutes per game.

High-volume shooting at its finest and most efficient.

He’s 27-of-50 (54 percent) from the field and 13-for-25 (52 percent) from three point range.

“He’s obviously shooting the ball really well,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Markkanen’s recent play. “He’s playing with great purpose. I think our guys are doing a great job finding him right now. Really, just doing a lot of simple things. Instead of going down and running set plays for him, he’s getting a lot of it just off movement and guys finding him. He’s just really playing efficiently.’’

What has Markkanen pleased is that while he did admittedly hit the rookie wall this season, he seems to have found a second wind.

“Yeah, I’ve had some bad stretches, but I’m surprised with … what is this, game 70-something?’’ Markkanen said. “So I mean I’m a little surprised. It’s been a long season, but I wish we had the playoffs.’’

NOTE: The Bulls announced that guard/forward Denzel Valentine had successful arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday morning. Valentine was expected to make a quick recovery, and anticipated that he would be resuming basketball activity in “two to three weeks.’’