Bulls roster at the All-Star break: Robin Lopez could really be missed soon

There haven’t been many moments that have left Robin Lopez in disbelief.

The way the Bulls’ veteran big man sees it, playing for five different organizations – including the dysfunction that is the New York Knicks – since being drafted back in 2008, well, there’s been a numbing to all things deemed shocking.

Until there’s not.

That was the case about two weeks ago, when Lopez and his teammates were in uniform, less than 20 minutes from taking the court to face the Pelicans, and both Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker were separately called out of the locker room to be informed they had just been traded.

“That was pretty crazy,’’ Lopez said. “That was one of the stranger things I’ve witnessed. If I had been in that position, I don’t know if I would want it to happen 10 minutes before the game. But that’s the way it is.

“You just keep playing, keep your nose to the grindstone.’’

Which sums up Lopez’s tenure as a Bull perfectly.

Think of all the organizational landmines Lopez has witnessed go off since he arrived in the Derrick Rose trade with the Knicks.

From a towel-throwing incident between Rajon Rondo and then-assistant coach Jim Boylen, to a rebuild, to an attempted player mutiny that Lopez played a big role in squashing. All the while, Lopez has mostly been a trade rumor.

When he wasn’t moved at the deadline, he instantly became a buy-out candidate. That is until vice president of basketball operations John Paxson came out and insisted that they were currently not looking to explore that route with Lopez.

Rather than point fingers or show any sign of frustration, all Lopez has done is go out and play maybe his best basketball in the last two years.

In his last six games, the 7-footer was averaging 15 points and 1.3 blocks, including a stellar 25-point performance in the Wednesday win over Memphis.

More importantly, he continues doing the dirty work – check out some of the drag screens he’s dropped on opposing defenders when Lauri Markkanen is bringing the ball up the floor – knowing that free agency is only a few months away and his time with the Bulls is likely over.

“I’m a basketball player,’’ Lopez said, when asked what he wants out of this entire experience. “Just compete every night, play some good ball and get better.’’

Because of the shortage at the center position right now, that buyout and chance to get to a playoff team likely won’t happen for Lopez, and he’s not the type to make that demand.

Which is why the Bulls will miss him as the rebuild moves forward next season.

Their thinking, however, is Wendell Carter Jr. is the center of the future, and he might be. Before undergoing season-ending left thumb surgery, however, there were some red flags.

The Bulls list him at 6-10, but against bigger, more physical centers, Carter has come up small.

Big men like Rudy Gobert dominated Carter, as did Nikola Vucevic and LaMarcus Aldridge. Is that because Carter is still only 19, or is it the Bulls trying to turn a power forward into an under-sized center?

Time will tell. Which basically sums up the current state of the Bulls center position.

Wendell Carter Jr. – A lot of promise for the rookie, but the season-ending thumb injury was a huge blow in the development process.

Cristiano Felicio – It’s hard to pinpoint what’s worse – the contract that general manager Gar Forman gave Felicio or the big-man’s hands.

Robin Lopez – It will be awhile before the Bulls have a player this unselfish both on and off the court.