Bulls roster at the All-Star break: The Kris Dunn dilemma and the backcourt

The Bulls would like everyone to believe that with 24 regular-season games left, minds are still not made up on Kris Dunn.

That’s not entirely true.

The Bulls still have a “core group’’ moving forward, but rather than being in it, Dunn has privately been moved to the fringe. Can that change when the team returns from the All-Star break and goes at it for the final two months? Sure, rebuilds are fluid.

What won’t change, however, is adding a point guard will be an emphasis this offseason, whether that comes in the June draft or in free agency.

The Sun-Times reported two weeks ago that the Bulls have become heavily focused on scouting veteran point guards that are going to be free agents this offseason, and that are deemed fiscally responsible – headlined by the likes of Ricky Rubio and Darren Collison.

The Bulls at least want Dunn to be pushed heading into training camp next fall, especially considering they have to start making financial decisions on where he fits in the rebuild moving forward.

Can he run a team as a starter or is Dunn a career back-up, capable of coming off the bench and disrupting opposing offenses?

Currently, he’s neither with all of the injuries he’s been dealing with, as the latest was a back injury that forced him to miss the Wednesday win over Memphis.

And there’s the big problem with the former fifth overall pick from the 2016 draft.

Last season when he missed games, it was felt. This season? Back-up Ryan Arcidiacono only scored two points against the Grizzlies, but his decision-making was impeccable, he put individual offensive players into their strengths and the right spot on the floor, and he finished with 11 assists to just one turnover.

Yes, Otto Porter shot a ridiculous 16-for-20 from the field while Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez combined for 46 points, but the offense looked as smooth as it had all season long.

Is it all the injuries catching up with Dunn? Is it opposing teams now having enough film on him to make the adjustments? Either way, what Dunn showed last season is long gone compared to where he is now.

“The difference maybe is that I don’t think he’s been as consistent this year in his play,’’ coach Jim Boylen said of Dunn. “I think you’ve got to understand time, score and possession, which he’s trying to do. When we need a bucket, when we’ve got to get something done, when it’s time. We can’t go down the floor four, five times in a row and not get a bucket without getting something solid. I can’t call timeout every time and get us reorganized. He’s got to do that. He knows that.’’

So what is the current state of the Bulls backcourt? Very incomplete.

Ryan Arcidiacono – A perfect back-up who brings toughness, decision making and at times outside shooting to the floor. Definitely a player to move forward with, as the Bulls build a bench.

Antonio Blakeney – With Boylen emphasizing defense first and foremost, Blakeney is not a fit beyond this season. Too many shoot-first, ask-questions-later moments.

Kris Dunn – The way he’s played this season, he’s a poor man’s Patrick Beverley, poised to play 10 more years as a back-up who brings defense off the bench.

Shaquille Harrison – He’ll likely be pushed out in a numbers game if the Bulls add guards, but the organization does like what Harrison has done.

Zach LaVine – Is he worth the four-year, $78-million the Bulls opted to pay him this past summer? Debatable. But his play-making and bulk scoring definitely make him a key piece of the rebuild. They had no choice but to match the Kings offer.

Denzel Valentine – When healthy, he is an outside threat, a play-maker and adds defense … when healthy.