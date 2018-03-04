Bulls second-year forward Denzel Valentine will now get his chance to shine

Bulls big man Bobby Portis is getting his opportunity to start on Monday.

But Denzel Valentine is finally getting his chance to shine.

With all the talk out of Bulls practice the last few days about Portis moving from instant energy off the bench to the starting lineup with the Boston Celtics coming into town, one very important question had to be answered on Sunday: Who picks up the slack?

Portis was averaging almost 17 points per game off the bench since the start of February, and it isn’t like the coaching staff is counting on Cristiano Felicio to pick up that scoring with the second unit.

That’s where Valentine comes in.

Like Portis, Valentine is a former first-round pick (14th overall in the 2016 draft) looking to make a lasting impression as far as the future rebuild.

The small forward/guard started 32 games in the first half of the season, as Zach LaVine was working his way back in his knee rehab, but will now be leaned on to help carry that second unit.

“Definitely, I’m going to have to be more aggressive,’’ Valentine said. “Different rotations, guys being hurt and in and out of the lineup, and then whole lineup change after All-Star break, it’s been really difficult personally for me dealing with all this. But I’ve been given a great opportunity to showcase what I can do and try to help the team.

“It always works itself out. It’s going to be just fine. We’re going to play with energy and as hard as we can. It’s a great opportunity for us to play hard and finish out the year the right way.’’

Sounds good on a Sunday afternoon, but when coach Fred Hoiberg was asked if he was concerned about the second unit – especially offensively – with Portis no longer in it, there was little hesitation in his reply.

“Yes,’’ Hoiberg said very matter-of-factly.

The third-year coach did point out that Valentine will be counted on to help play-make and scoring with that unit, but also has a plan to stagger his starters, so that either LaVine or Kris Dunn will be working with the second team for most of those minutes.

“We’ll have to manage rotations,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re gonna have to get one guy out there. I thought we did a solid job out there [against Dallas] where Zach or Kris Dunn were out there, usually at one point during the game, the other was on the bench. It’s gonna take that.

“Denzel has been a good playmaker for us in that second unit. He’ll have to contribute in that role. [Noah] Vonleh, we like what we’ve seen with him, he didn’t get a lot of minutes [Friday] night but he’s given us production in that second unit.

“Changing roles again, but it’s part of this process to see what we have in these young players.’’

Especially Valentine, who has shown a bit more versatility than he did last season when Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler dictated most of the play-making, but still hasn’t lived up to the billing as NBA lottery pick.

The one skillset he has been consistent with is his outside shooting, entering the week second in three-point percentage (.375) only behind LaVine.

“Shooting is definitely the skill I bring to the table,’’ Valentine said. “Other than that, I’ve shown what I can do as far as playmaking, defending, leading, things like that. I just have to continue to be consistent and finish out the year the right way.’’

He can be sure a lot of eyes will be watching.