Bulls second-year player Denzel Valentine still feels he’s starting material

Almost two full NBA seasons in, it’s still difficult to decide what Denzel Valentine is in this league.

Is the 14th overall pick from the 2016 draft a shooter? Is he a play-maker? Can he be a starter?

Maybe it doesn’t matter anymore.

Maybe Valentine is just a basketball player, and that has to be good enough for now.

What he was on Saturday for the Bulls was a force.

With Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen all out with injuries in the eventual 114-109 loss to Cleveland, Valentine took the make-shift lineup on his shoulders, scoring a career-high 34 points, as well as grabbing seven rebounds and handing out six assists.

It was his third quarter that stood out, however, with the 6-foot-6 wing/guard scoring 16 of the Bulls’ 29 points in that stanza, and doing so on 6-for-7 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the three-point line.

“Yeah, that was a lot of fun,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Valentine’s break-out game. “We were running stuff for him every time down the floor, teammates did a really good job of screening for him and point guards did a really good job of calling the actions that got him involved for pretty much every play.

“Denzel either got a good quality shot up or made the right play, a couple of good passes in the paint to our guys. Just really, really solid all the way around, especially with [being short-handed], we needed someone to step up and be the go-to guy and Denzel filled that in a big way. It was good to see him get it going late in the last game [against Memphis] and then to carry that over to [Saturday], he’s playing with a lot of confidence.’’

Then again, confidence has never been a problem for Valentine.

Athleticism, shot selection, defense? Those have each been sore spots for the former Michigan State standout, but confidence? Never.

“It just shows what I’m capable of,’’ Valentine said of his showing against the Cavs. “I believe in myself even when I’m out there playing bad or whatever. But I put the work in no matter what happens. If I’m playing well, if I’m playing bad, over the course of this year I’ve gotten smarter with learning how to take care of my boy, resting, when to push myself on practice days and when to back off a little bit, so I’m just getting smarter. It’s a whole process that takes you to be a great player, and I’m just enjoying the ride.’’

A ride that’s more enjoyable these days.

Valentine was in the starting lineup through most of the first half of the season, as the Bulls were waiting for LaVine to get back from his knee rehab. Once the change was made and Valentine was coming off the bench with the second unit, it’s safe to say there’s been some frustration.

“I believe I’m a starter in this league,’’ Valentine said. “I believe I can be an important piece of a team, of an NBA team, but whatever my role on the team is, what the organization wants me to do, I’ll do. But personally I believe I’m a starter and can contribute in major ways, but it is what it is. I just have to keep working and getting better.

“You just have to keep playing and keep having faith in yourself, and hopefully everything will work out in the end.’’