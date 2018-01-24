Bulls send both Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn to next month’s Rising Stars Game

PHILADELPHIA – Any plans Lauri Markkanen may have had for the NBA All-Star Weekend, well, just go ahead and cancel them.

The Bulls big man, along with second-year point guard Kris Dunn, were both selected to play in the Rising Stars game at the Staples Center on Feb. 16.

Markkanen will join the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Frank Ntilikina to represent the World Team, while Dunn will play for the U.S. Team, joining talented young players like Lonzo Ball, Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell.

“It’s a big honor,’’ Markkanen said on Wednesday, after hearing the news. “I didn’t even think it was possible. Like two weeks ago, I thought maybe I can be part of my first All-Star Weekend. It means a lot. Maybe I can guard Kris.’’

But Markkanen had bigger aspirations than just guarding Dunn.

“Yeah, we’re gonna get the win,’’ Markkanen said of the stacked World Team.

The teams were voted on by the NBA assistant coaches, and obviously Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was thrilled with the results.

“Well it’s really exciting for really both of those guys,’’ Hoiberg said. “They worked extremely hard. Both have had great years. Both have progressively gotten better as the year has gone on, and it’s great to see both of those guys in the game. It will be fun to see them compete against each other.’’

The hope for Dunn is that he’s even able to participate in the game.

He was still dealing with concussion symptoms back home in Chicago, missing his third straight game after falling on his face last Wednesday against Golden State, and still no improvement in sight.

Dunn will likely miss Friday’s game at the United Center, and Sunday afternoon’s contest against Milwaukee was also iffy at best.

As for Markkanen, the game will be another opportunity for the seventh overall pick to continue introducing himself to the NBA universe.

“I think with Lauri the true fan has a true appreciation for everything he does on the basketball floor,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think he’s one of the more versatile players, especially as a seven-footer. A guy that can score from all over the floor. You look at that game that he had in the Garden – in the world’s most famous arena he just goes out and has eight threes, an absolute highlight reel dunk. He continues to show every time he steps on the floor more and more things.’’

More “Baby Unicorn’’

Hoiberg placed even more responsibility on Markkanen’s shoulders, installing a package where he will take the ball up the floor and facilitate.

It came in the wake of New Orleans pressuring point guard Jerian Grant midway through the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss, and the coach wanting another option at ball handling.

“He does so many little things,’’ Hoiberg said of his rookie. “Again, he continues to get better and better, and he’s got a very bright future. We all think here he’s going to be a special, special player.’’