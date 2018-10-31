Bulls show improvement but lose to Nuggets

There was no way things could get worse for the Bulls on Wednesday night.

Two days removed from an embarrassing 25-point loss to Golden State when they gave up 92 first-half points and allowed Klay Thompson to hit an NBA-record 14 3-pointers, the Bulls faced Denver, another tough Western Conference team. Though the Nuggets aren’t on Golden State’s level, Denver was capable of hurting the Bulls if they sagged at all.

More pressingly, it was important to see how the Bulls bounced back after Monday’s pain.

“It’s very important. The thing about it, we saw it the game before,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said before the game. “We had it against Atlanta on the road where we hung in there when they went on a run and we found a way to play our best stretch at the end of that game and we got it done with defense on that night. We’re capable.”

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

No, it didn’t get worse for the Bulls, but better wasn’t good enough for a win in a 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets. Paul Millsap’s putback with 0.1 seconds left handed the Bulls a tough loss.

After trailing by 42 points at half on Monday, the Bulls only trailed 51-48 after 24 minutes on Wednesday. Wendell Carter Jr., who had a a career-high 25 points, hit a 3 with six minutes left in the game to give the Bulls a 90-86 lead that eventually grew to six. But Denver tied it on a Malik Beasley jumper with 1:07 remaining.

The Bulls had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Jabari Parker’s runner missed.

Regardless of the result, it was necessary to see what the Bulls took from Monday.

“You learn a lot about yourselves after you hit a really tough, adverse stretch,” Hoiberg said. “We were coming off a really good performance – our best defensive performance of the year against Atlanta – and now we’re coming off our worst defensive performance of the year.”

Monday is the kind of night no team wants to repeat. Earlier Wednesday, Carter acknowledged the Bulls “have to learn how to stay together and not fall apart when things get tough.”

Monday wasn’t an experience he wanted to relive.

“It was tough. I’m a winner,” Carter said. “I really, really hate losing but we have so many more games this season I just try to look forward to the next one.”

The level of competitiveness wasn’t the only thing the Bulls changed Wednesday. For the first time this season, Parker started.

Entering Wednesday, Parker was averaging 15.9 points off the bench in the Bulls’ first seven games. Hoiberg said he gave Parker the start to combat Denver’s frontline of Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap, and also to try to get off to a better start than Monday.

The Bulls did get off to a better start – trailing only 28-24 after the first quarter – but it wasn’t because of Parker. He committed two fouls in the first 3:14 of the game and didn’t return until the second.

Parker’s first eight games with his hometown Bulls have been a mixed bag. He’s been productive offensively but his defense has been called into question, as he began Wednesday with a 119.6 defensive rating.

He finished with six points in 35 minutes.