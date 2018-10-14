Bulls sign former Marion Catholic standout Tyler Ulis for point guard depth

There’s a reason Fred Hoiberg only dipped his toe in all the Sunday excitement about Ryan Arcidiacono seemingly making the opening night roster.

Because by Sunday evening that was somewhat in doubt.

A source confirmed that the Bulls claimed one-time local product Tyler Ulis off waivers, and will likely decide by Monday if his contract will turn into a two-way deal, which means the guard would split time between playing on the big boy roster and the G-League Windy City Bulls.

If Ulis, a graduate of Marion Catholic, does indeed stick with the NBA team, it could mean that Arcidiacono becomes a victim of a numbers game. Unfortunately, a game that doesn’t end in his favor, after he spent last season playing with a two-way deal that had him shuffling out to Hoffman Estates and downtown Chicago throughout the year.

“Players like [Arcidiacono] are needed,’’ Hoiberg said hours before the news on Ulis came out. “He’s gonna do whatever’s asked of him. I know he’s always going to be ready and he proved that last year when we called on him late in the year and I thought he went out and gave us productive minutes and a lot of that is his effort and energy when he’s on the court. You love to have those guys. You know what you’re gonna get whenever you put them in the game and they’re gonna go out and play solid basketball.’’

So why Ulis?

Picked in the second round (34th overall) by Phoenix back in the 2016 draft, Ulis would give Hoiberg another reserve option at point guard, especially if Cameron Payne slips up or is injured.

There is need for depth at that spot, evident by the fact that Jabari Parker has been playing the facilitator role with the second unit at times.