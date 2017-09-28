Bulls sign guard Bronson Koenig

Basketball 09/28/2017, 02:24pm
Madeline Kenney
email

The Bulls announced Thursday that they signed guard Bronson Koenig.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Koenig spend the summer with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing in five NBA Summer League games and averaging 5.2 points per game.

Koenig had a successful collegiate career at Wisconsin. He’s the all-time 3-point leader (170) for the Badgers. In four seasons, Koenig averaged 9.9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. As a senior, he shot a career-best 14.5 points, shooting 42 percent from the field and 40 percent from the distance.

Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig dribbles the ball past Northwestern forward Vic Law. | Nick Wass/Associated Press

