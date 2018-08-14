Bulls continue adding bodies for training camp, signing guard Derrick Walton Jr.

The Bulls continued adding training camp bodies on Tuesday, as the team announced signing 6-foot-1 guard Derrick Walton Jr.

The former University of Michigan standout went undrafted in 2017, signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. He played in 16 games down on South Beach, averaging 1.8 points and one assist in 9.2 minutes per game.

In 27 games in the G-League with Sioux Falls, however, Walton scored 16.1 points per game, handing out 7.1 assists.

Walton is the only player in Michigan’s school history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in his career, and wrapped up his senior year with the Wolverines as the Big Ten Tournament MVP.

Terms of his contract with the Bulls were undisclosed by the team.

So what does the Walton signing mean for an already crowded backcourt? Specifically, the point guard position?

Very little.

Kris Dunn is cemented as the starting point guard, made even more obvious this offseason when the Bulls barely addressed that position in the draft or free agency.

Gar Forman-favorite Cameron Payne will likely run the second unit, as the general manager is still trying to justify acquiring him during the 2016-17 season from Oklahoma. Then there’s still the likes of reserves Ryan Arcidiacono and Rawle Alkins.

Arcidiacono agreed to a partially guaranteed contract last month, while Alkins inked a two-way contract in late July.

What puts Walton in an even steeper uphill climb is the fact that coach Fred Hoiberg also likes to let combo guards run the point if they show they can play-make.

Zach LaVine, Alkins and Antonius Cleveland each fit that subscription, so that dilutes point guard jobs even more.

The Bulls are expected to start training camp the week of Sept. 24.