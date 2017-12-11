Bulls sit rookie Lauri Markkanen as back issues once again pop up

Fred Hoiberg labeled the decision more caution than concern.

Either way, the Bulls were without their big-ticket rookie item for the first time in the regular season, as back issues once again hit 20-year-old Lauri Markkanen, sidelining him in Monday’s game with Boston.

Markkanen dealt with back issues this summer, playing for his national team, and then missed three preseason games with the Bulls when the injury flared back up.

“He developed back spasms over the course of the day, something that was very similar to what he had in the preseason,’’ Hoiberg said.

Asked if the organization was concerned that this could be something more concerning for the 7-footer moving forward, the coach downplayed that idea.

“He had one episode in the summer when he was playing with his national team,’’ the coach said of the situation. “He got over it very quickly. He had the issue in the preseason and got over that very quickly. He had treatment [Monday] morning after shootaround. He said it was a little bit tight and then it just tightened up more throughout the course of the day. He’ll get another round of treatments [Tuesday] before practice and hopefully we get him back in the lineup here soon.’’

The Bulls have been doing their best to keep Markkanen’s workload manageable through the first 25 games of the regular season, with that 32-minute mark being the line they’ve been trying to hit. They’ve done that, keeping him to 30.7 minutes per game, and only going over 32 minutes in six games.

Not an easy task considering he was averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while making 56 three-pointers and emerging as one of their top options to run the offense through.

The good sign was Markkanen still went through a light workout before the game with the Celtics, and with a light practice scheduled for Tuesday, hopefully they can have him back Wednesday when the Jazz come to town.

“He just had a little soreness and we’re taking the cautious approach with it,’’ Hoiberg said. “Again, it has not been a big issue. He just had the one episode with the back. He’s got a little soreness in there right now, and again, hopefully we’ll get him back in the lineup here soon.’’

With Markkanen sidelined, Nikola Mirotic started in his spot.

Zach attack

Very little has changed on the Zach LaVine front, as the guard continued working out with the G-League Windy City Bulls every other day, staying on pace for an early January return to the Bulls.

According to Hoiberg, the nice thing about the situation is the Windy City team has moved their practices down to the Advocate Center to accommodate LaVine (left knee ACL rehab), as well as having the practices go longer than usual so he can get a full workout in.

“In around another week where hopefully he’ll start getting in back-to-back practices, and going every day,’’ Hoiberg said. “If he can pass that test then hopefully we’ll have him back in the lineup in 10 days to two weeks after that. So we’re still looking at the beginning of January, but the practices he’s been able to get through with Windy City have been very hard, demanding practices, and that’s been by design.’’