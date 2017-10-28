Bulls somehow still believe that Cameron Payne can be productive

Fred Hoiberg said there’s still something they see in Cameron Payne.

It’s obviously for practice eyes only, because even in the small sample size offered up, Payne has been more suspect than prospect as a potential piece in this rebuild.

Yet, the Bulls made Payne one of five players they picked up options on Friday, paying the often-injured 23-year-old to run scout team once he returns from offseason foot surgery, with the hope that he will eventually give them something depth-wise.

Or maybe it’s simply general manager Gar Forman hanging onto hope that Payne can justify the trade-deadline deal that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City for a player Forman tagged “point guard of the future.’’

Payne’s definitely not point guard of the present.

“The thing with Cam, obviously came in during the middle of the season,’’ Hoiberg said on Saturday when the coach was asked what the Bulls see in him that many others haven’t. “Came at a tough time.

“The biggest thing we saw, especially in the playoff prep when he was playing the role of Isaiah Thomas, he really showed an ability to get downhill, spray the ball out.’’

Maybe he did show something, but all eyes were again on him heading into Summer League play, and it was cut short because of his grandmother’s illness. After that, Payne injured his foot and hasn’t been seen walking-boot free since.

“He had a really good camp for the Summer League,’’ Hoiberg said. “I know it didn’t translate to the game that he played. He had a lot going on with his grandmother.

“But Cam does some things that can help this team when he gets healthy, by getting into the paint and making plays. We’ll obviously be excited when he gets back and see what he can do in the second half of the season.’’

The best-case scenario for Payne’s return is at some point in 2018, with Hoiberg saying he was still in a walking boot, scheduled to get a scan in the next week to test the progression.

If that comes back clean, he could start the rehab process soon after.

Down to three for now

With Kris Dunn [open dislocation to his left index finger] back on Saturday, that meant Kay Felder watched his role off the bench get pushed down to the third point guard spot.

Felder, who was claimed off waivers from the Cavaliers just before the season started, was giving the Bulls a nice bump with the second unit, averaging 6.8 points in 14.5 minutes per game.

“As of right now Kris is the back-up,’’ Hoiberg said. “I talked to Kay about that [Saturday] morning. Obviously he’s gotta be ready based on how things are going out there.’’

“Hoiball” fan

Zach LaVine [rehab from ACL surgery] is close to taking more contact in practice this upcoming week, but admittedly has only been able to study Hoiberg’s offense from a far. He definitely likes what he sees.

“With the team that we have and the system that Coach put in, we’re going to get up a lot of threes,’’ LaVine said. “When we’re on we’re going to blow some teams out with those threes. … I think that’s where I can come in and help, and I can’t wait to get out there and start playing.’’