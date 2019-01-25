Bulls still looking to trade Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker by the deadline

Even with rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. sidelined for what could be the rest of the season with left thumb surgery, that hasn’t changed the Bulls’ stance when it comes to shopping Robin Lopez.

According to a source on Friday, Lopez is still very much on the trading block.

The problem remains the lack of takers.

The same could be said about Jabari Parker, as the Bulls are still in the mindset of trying to move both players by the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Just don’t ask coach Jim Boylen about where those talks currently stand. Boylen, who took over from Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, made his stance on all things trade very clear.

“They have not expressed to me any level of activity,’’ Boylen said, when asked about a trade possibility. “I’m sure they’re fielding calls, and when something is appropriate I’m sure they’ll contact me on it or loop me in. But I’ve been focused on the team, and they’re manning the phones, doing what they need to do. I don’t go upstairs and ask them, ‘Hey, what’s going on. We doing this or doing that?’ I don’t.

“I wait for them to call me when they need me. If they ask me something, great. I’m focused on the team and improving, improving how I operate, improving how we operate. Just growing. It’s a full-time job.’’

Asked if he felt comfortable enough to tell his front office that a player on his roster just needed to go, Boylen replied, “No, I don’t do that. I have great respect for authority and the chain of command, and I expect that on my staff and our team. I’ve always done that everywhere I’ve been, and I’ll continue to do that.’’

Boylen wasn’t the only one to take a hands-off approach, either.

Zach LaVine has already seen Justin Holiday traded this season, but still wasn’t going to dwell on who could be here or gone when the deadline passes.

“That is not my field of work,’’ LaVine said. “I don’t know. Hopefully something happens good for the team. If it is being quiet and then us saying they have faith in us or something happens and we make a change and we improve. But I really don’t know.

“I haven’t been with the Bulls organization long enough to figure out what they want to do at the trade deadline. I don’t know.’’

House dogs

Boylen loves to use the term “road dogs’’ when describing the mentality he would like his players to have when they are playing away from the United Center.

But the 5-18 home record entering the weekend didn’t exactly have Boylen excited, either.

“It’s frustrating,’’ Boylen said. “It’s painful. We want to play better at home, we want to win home games, play better in front of our fans. We talk about those things. Again, we have to own better how we play at home, and we can talk about it, talk about it, but we have to do it.’’

Another Parker non-answer

Former Duke standout Jabari Parker was back in the rotation on Friday, after missing Wednesday’s game with a sore patellar tendon, and was asked about the hype surrounding potential No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson – also a Dukie.

“Honestly, I’ve always been a team player,’’ Parker said. “I just love to see those guys get out there and be pros like Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and even Ty’s little brother [Tre Jones]. Hopefully they stay strong together.’’