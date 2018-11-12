The Bulls continue taking a very cautious approach to the Lauri Markkanen return

Lauri Markkanen is still a pillar of optimism in his recovery from a right elbow injury.

The second-year Bulls big man ramped up his conditioning on Monday, and continued the shooting process from close range.

The Bulls, however, are more than just a pillar of cautiousness. They are an entire brick wall. And that wall isn’t giving in.

Originally timetabled for a six-to-eight week recovery, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg bumped it back to a more conservative eight-to-10 weeks before the game with the Mavericks.

There have been no setbacks to report, as much as the organization just wanting to bend over backwards to make sure Markkanen is absolutely pain-free when he returns, as well as fully conditioned for the grind of an NBA regular-season schedule.

“He’s still not shooting a lot,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “He’s shooting short-range shots. He’s getting really good conditioning workouts in, so when he is cleared to start shooting and has no pain in that type of activity, hopefully he can get back soon as far as when he’s cleared for contact. He’s doing as much as he can right now.

“So it’s going to take him a little while to get his timing and his conditioning back, but he’s doing as much as he can right now.’’

Because Markkanen is a long-range shooter and right handed, that complicates things a bit. He relies on spreading the floor with his three-pointer, and still has a long climb in getting consistent shots up from out there.

“We need to make sure that he’s 100 percent before he goes back out there,’’ Hoiberg said. “You’d hate to have a setback that keeps him out for a longer stretch. We’ll continue to test that elbow, and soon as it’s pain-free he’ll be cleared to go out there and take some contact.’’

Hoiberg was then asked if that means at least two weeks longer than originally anticipated, and said, “Eight weeks will be in two weeks, so yes, it will be more than the eight weeks [originally timetabled]. Hopefully he’s cleared to get out there and then get himself back in shape in those next two weeks to be ready to be back on the floor.’’

Not the only timetable to go astray for the Bulls so far this season, as Denzel Valentine (left ankle) was supposed to be weeks away just last week, but had some pain issues that have now put him onto the “indefinite’’ list.

The Markkanen effect

Considering Hoiberg had built a lot of new offensive sets around Markkanen heading into the season, he was asked on Monday if he was still going to lean on the 7-footer when he does return or let the Zach LaVine train keep going.

“We’re still going to run through Lauri quite a bit when he does come back,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re playing through pretty much right now Zach and Jabari, and when Lauri comes back, just with his unique skillset we’ll be able to do a lot of things with him. I’m excited to see what those three can do out on the floor together.

“I think two-man actions with Zach and with Lauri will be very effective, just with some different things we’ll be able to do, some things Lauri did last year with Kris Dunn, which we kind of went to at the end of games in crunch time, and had some pretty good results with it, so a lot of it is yet to be determined, but it’s fun to think about.’’