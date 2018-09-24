No ‘vindication’ as Bulls brass and players tip-toe around Jimmy Butler drama

There was no thumping of the chest or talk of “I told you so’’ by the Bulls brass during Monday’s media session.

Not that the likes of VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman would have been blamed for doing so, especially when a new jacked-up looking Lauri Markkanen strutted by the gathering media at the podium.

“It’s never about [vindication],’’ Paxson said firmly.

While Paxson, and especially Forman, did their best to tip-toe around the drama going on 400 miles northeast in Minneapolis, they obviously couldn’t avoid discussing it to a certain extent.

After all, Tom Thibodeau was one of their more successful coaches not named Phil before he was dismissed and took over that same seat with the Timberwolves, and Jimmy Butler was arguably the most dominant two-way player the Bulls have had since Scottie and Michael were holding up trophies.

Trading Butler last summer to jumpstart the current rebuild, and in return landing Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft pick that eventually became Markkanen was initially scrutinized by many, but with Butler now on the verge of being traded after falling out of favor with ownership, well, quite the drama indeed.

“And that’s still to be determined,’’ Paxson said, when asked if they now feel like they won the deal. “We’ve got young guys and that’s still to be determined. It’s never about vindication. We did exactly what we thought was the right thing for the organization last year, to rebuild, and we walked out of that night and we were comfortable then, and we’re comfortable now.

“It’s not on us to make any real comment on that. We obviously respect Jimmy as a player. He was here, we know how great he is. He did a lot of really good things for the organization. But that’s not our concern. When we made that deal last summer and acquired Zach and Kris, and got Lauri in the draft, we moved on. We have too much to worry about internally ourselves to become a better team.’’

Forman took an even more hands-off approach.

“We’ve got enough to worry about right here at the Advocate Center,’’ Forman said. “That’s for these young guys to continue to grow, develop and build a chemistry with each other, so feel good about with where we’re at but know we have a lot of work to still do.’’

As for the Bulls players that were directly involved in the Butler deal, especially LaVine who is still very friendly with the likes of Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, he called the entire situation “tough.’’

“Regardless, I appreciate my time in Minnesota,’’ LaVine said. “They drafted me, I grew up there. I wish them nothing but the best. But this is my team here in Chicago, I’m worried about Chicago. There’s nothing for me to be worried about in Minnesota. I wish them the best.

“I know my boy Karl’s really excited. He just got his five-year, $190 deal, deserves all of it. ‘Wig’ got his deal, so I think they’re all excited about the year. Everybody goes through some adversity, good or bad decisions. But either way, I think they’ll be OK and I just wish them the best.’’

Then there was Markkanen, who seemed to be trolling the whole situation last week, tweeting out a picture of him in his Timberwolves hat before the deal for Butler was announced on draft night 2017.

“Just a throwback picture, no special meaning,’’ Markkanen said. “I thought Bulls fans would love it. And it was just harmless fun. No shots taken.’’