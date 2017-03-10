Bulls to lock arms for national anthem Tuesday

Chicago Bulls plan to link arms for the national anthem as a sign of unity. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Bulls have decided to lock arms in unity for Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The NBA sent a memo to teams Friday recommending teams show videos expressing themes of unity, while reminding them of the league’s rule that players must stand for the national anthem.

This memo was sent one day after Commissioner Adam Silver said he expected players would stand for the anthem.

In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum suggested teams use their opening games “to demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community.”

Linking arms is not unusual for basketball teams to do. At the high school and collegiate level, it’s common practice for teams to do that while lined up near the baseline for the national anthem.

The Bulls decision to lock arms comes two weeks after President Donald Trump criticized the NFL for allowing players to express their freedom of speech during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Trump called on NFL owners to fire players for protesting during the national anthem, which he said he believes is disrespectful toward the flag and military victims.

All of the NFL protests have been quiet gestures stemming from free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest last season. The former 49ers quarterback took a knee to protest against police violence, specifically against African-Americans and people of color.

Last week nearly 180 NFL players and coaching staff members decided to link arms, take a knee, sit or not take the field for the national anthem. Over the weekend, that number diminished to just 54.

The Bulls aren’t the first non-NFL players to join in the protest. Athletics Bruce Maxwell took a knee last week as a sign of soladarity with other athletes. He’s the first MLB player to participate in the protest.