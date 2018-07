Bulls trade Jerian Grant to Magic in three-team deal

The Bulls reportedly agreed in principle to a three-team trade in which they sent guard Jerian Grant to the Magic and received guard Julyan Stone from the Hornets. Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.

Also in the deal, the Magic received center Timofey Mozgov from the Hornets, who received center Bismack Biyombo from the Magic.