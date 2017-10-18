Bulls turn focus to the clean-up after the Mirotic-Portis altercation

Tuesday was the punch felt throughout the Advocate Center.

Wednesday was the attempted cleanup.

One day after Bulls forward Bobby Portis sent Nikola Mirotic to the hospital with a punch to the face during a practice altercation, the organization not only opted to suspend Portis for eight games, but started to figure out how they can repair the damage the incident caused moving forward.

No easy task.

“I guess anytime you’ve been around this business, you ask your guys to compete and play hard, and basketball is still a physical game,’’ VP of basketball John Paxson said. “All of our players saw it, they were around it, and it’s a lesson learned. It’s really unfortunate that it happened, and honestly we’re disappointed. It hurts both players, but it hurts our team. And I think at the end of the day when both Bobby and Niko digest it and look at it, they’ll both understand the position they put their teammates in.’’

That position is now short-handed for the opener in Toronto on Thursday night, with coach Fred Hoiberg saying that rookie Lauri Markkanen would now hold down the starting spot that Mirotic had won in camp.

That’s not all Hoiberg said, however, as the coach admitted that Mirotic and Portis had previous confrontations in practice the last few seasons, and maybe they should have anticipated this escalating, especially since Mirotic beat out Portis for that starting spot.

“I’ll say this: They have been competitive with each other, as have other players on our team have been competitive with each other,’’ Hoiberg said. “They have supported each other at the end of the day with whatever decision is made with our group. Looking back on it, sure, hindsight’s 20-20. Should we have stepped in and stopped practice? Guys, I’ve been a part of this thing as a player. I’ve seen altercations happen every year, every week, every month. You see things that happen on the floor.

“When’s the right time to step in? I saw it on the best teams I played on, where you had that competitive spirit. You have to have it to have any chance at all. So sure, looking back on it, would we have handled the situation differently? Maybe. I don’t know. But we never thought what happened when the line was crossed, we just didn’t anticipate obviously that that would happen in this situation.’’

Portis and Mirotic stayed away from the practice facility on Wednesday, but Portis is expected back on Friday and will be allowed to practice. There is no word from the third-year player on if he would appeal the team suspension with the league.

As for Mirotic, he will eventually need surgery, and his timetable for a return is four-to-six weeks, according to Paxson.

Meanwhile veterans Robin Lopez, Justin Holiday and Quincy Pondexter have met with the team several times since the incident, admitting that focus is on making sure the “new culture’’ developed this offseason holds together.

“It’s certainly a little deflating,’’ Lopez said, as far as the punch jeopardizing the good feelings the team had throughout camp, “but everything you guys have heard, people expressing how great this culture has been so far, this summer and into the fall, majority of that is legitimately true.

“It’s gonna be not only on those two players to mend that confidence, to mend that trust between the two of them but on the teammates, upon us. Part of that good mojo we have right now is gonna be huge in unifying the two.’’