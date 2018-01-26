Bulls, Valentine rally in second half but fall short in 108-103 loss to Lakers

When the Bulls fell behind by nine points in the third quarter after rallying from a 13-point first-half deficit to tie the Lakers, coach Fred Hoiberg did something he probably couldn’t do until Friday. He brought Zach LaVine back for the final 1:18 of the third quarter — a benefit of LaVine’s increased minutes-limit in his recovery from knee surgery.

The results were less than spectacular. LaVine missed a shot, committed a foul, then a turnover and missed a drive at the buzzer as the Bulls fell behind by 12 points after three quarters.

As it turned out, LaVine never reached his minutes limit of 28, as the Bulls’ bench ignited a rally that gave them a three-point lead with four minutes left. But it was all for naught as the Bulls faltered down the stretch and the Lakers rallied to win 108-103 before 21,827 at the United Center.

With Kris Dunn out with a concussion and LaVine and Markkanen on the bench for most of the fourth quarter, Denzel Valentine (16 points, 11 rebounds), Bobby Portis (16 points, nine rebounds), Nikola Mirotic (15 points) and David Nwaba (eight points, five rebounds) nearly sparked the Bulls to victory.

Valentine hit a pair of three-pointers, including one that gave them a 92-90 lead with 5:32 to play. After the Lakers tied it, Mirotic hit a three-pointer for a 95-92 Bulls lead with 4:04 left.

Mirotic, fouled after getting a pass from Markkanen, hit two free throws to give the Bulls a 97-96 lead.

But Julius Randle (14 points) converted a three-point play and Brandon Ingram (25 points, nine rebounds) hit a jumper to give the lakers a 101-97 lead they would not lose.

LaVine finished with 10 points on 3-of-17 shooting in 26 minutes. Markkanen added 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The good news for the Bulls is that LaVine is getting more minutes. The bad news is that the minutes-limit still is keeping the dynamic guard from getting into the groove he needs to really ignite this team.

“I think it’s tough,” Hoiberg acknowledged after the Bulls’ shootaround Friday morning. “You look at our last game against [the 76ers] and he was really getting into a rhythm and then he looks up at the clock and he’s got to come out in a minute. That’s difficult to have to do that.

“But as we continue along in the process, hopefully he’ll start to get more comfortable. He’ll get in better shape. His timing will improve. But it is hard any time you look up at the clock and you know you’re only playing six minutes and it’s already at five. The biggest thing is understanding that this really is the last hurdle of the rehab.”

