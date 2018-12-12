Bulls VP John Paxson: ‘It will strengthen us because we have to band together’

MEXICO CITY – John Paxson knows what is being said about his organization these days.

He’s not tone deaf to the punchline.

Wednesday was simply his middle-finger response.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,’’ Paxson said, minutes before his team took the practice floor to prepare for their Thursday game against Orlando in Mexico City. “Over a week ago we made a change that we felt, and truly believed, was for the right reasons. Not going to go into details because that’s not anyone’s business but ours to be honest with you.

“The only thing that discourages me is when there are storylines out there and no one asks us our side of the story. It’s easy to look from the outside in and gather information from other people around the league that you know, but if you’re not coming directly to us how do you really know? I’m confident in what we’re doing. I think this will – in some ways as we go along – it will strengthen us because we have to band together now. There’s so much noise out there, so much negativity. I don’t feel it inside our building or our locker room. Like I said I think that what happened the last week long-term will be a good thing.’’

And not just for the current roster.

Like new head coach Jim Boylen insisted on Tuesday, the feeling is the Bulls will soon be a destination place for free agents when they reach that point in the rebuild.

Even with all the reports of hard practices, public criticism from Boylen on player toughness, an almost player mutiny, and now the forming of a leadership committee for players to have a voice with their new coach.

“Again, we’re not at that stage to worry about it,’’ Paxson said. “All along what we’ve talked about is in the long run if our young guys develop the way we think they can develop, and they become top NBA-type players – Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Zach [LaVine] to that degree, and you get to be a pretty good basketball team, I think that sells people wanting to play with guys like that. You see it all the time. The good players want to play with the other good players, so we’ll address that when the time comes.’’

What Paxson wanted addressed immediately with his roster is that this current group of young Bulls players were lacking an identity.

The hope is that Boylen’s tough-love style will not only promote an identity, but let the organization know which current players aren’t a good fit long-term anyway.

“I mean we had Tom Thibodeau here for years and he coached hard,’’ Paxson said. “He worked guys hard. He demanded. And then we got criticized for relationships with him. It’s all backwards to me. I don’t look at this as old school. I look at this as setting a standard of how you want to play every day. I think great players, players that want to be part of a team, buy into those things. And like I said if guys don’t want to buy in then it will be on me and [general manager] Gar [Forman] to figure that out.

“I wouldn’t call it a weeding out. … We’ve talked about being disciplined, patient, I know that’s hard for people to understand. Again, we’re not even two years into this change and I think it’s all going to be healthy in the long run.’’