Bulls VP of basketball operations John Paxson makes rookie shutdown official

Chandler Hutchison knew the calendar was working against him at the start of the month.

The Bulls rookie was dealing with a right toe injury that was healing slower than expected, but he still had one more scan left, and sounded confident that he could get back on the court before the regular season came to an end.

That calendar was all but ripped up on Saturday, however.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson officially shut down both Hutchison, and just in case anyone was holding out hope that Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery) would be returning, Paxson also ruled him out for the final three weeks.

“Wendell has amped up his activity, and we’ve mentioned it but we’re officially ruling him out for the year as well,’’ Paxson said.

Not the ideal way for their first round picks from the 2018 NBA draft to end the season, each playing only 44 games, but Paxson said the organization has big plans and a to-do list for both Carter and Hutchison this summer.

For Carter – picked No. 7 overall – it will start in the weight room.

“Wendell has to work on his body, get stronger, more physical,’’ Paxson said. “What he probably learned as a starter this year is some of the big bodies he goes up against every night and that can be difficult. [Nikola] Vucevic comes to mind for a couple of games that were physically difficult for him. He’s 19 years old. We need him to be in the weight room working. Those are things you can’t fully rush in terms of maturity, but he has a huge upside. And we’re anxious to see how he works this summer.’’

As for Hutchison, who the Bulls grabbed with the 22nd pick overall, it’s about understanding the wing position, and more importantly, working on his offense.

“The discouraging thing is he was kind of coming into his own a little bit when he got hurt,’’ Paxson said of Hutchison. “The things Chandler does well are his ability to rebound and push the ball. He’s another creator. He’s going to have to spend time in the gym shooting the ball this summer to become a better shooter because we know that’s an important component. But he has size and length to defend. The way the league is going where you need versatile players where you can play smaller lineups, he fits that model. We’re encouraged. Young guys, the summers are always important for him and Wendell. It will be a huge one.’’

One Hutchison seemed ready to take on as soon as the foot is healed.

“Obviously, it’s a bummer but I’ve already learned a ton from just being able to observe differently, not thinking about getting caught up in my own thing playing,’’ Hutchison said. “But now I get to talk to some of these guys and pick up a few things that hopefully I can carry over to back when I’m healthy and getting out there.’’

An interesting decision

The Bulls players, coaching staff, and front office have all insisted how important Robin Lopez has been to this rebuild, enough so that the Bulls didn’t want to buy him out last month for the stretch run.

With Lopez facing free agency this summer, as well as only looking at a back-up role with the Bulls if he did return, what are the chances that admiration for each other brings the center back?

Paxson said he’s keeping an open mind on that scenario.

“Robin has been terrific for us,’’ Paxson said. “We’ll keep an open mind on that, absolutely.’’