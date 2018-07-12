Bulls waive guard Sean Kilpatrick

The Bulls announced on Thursday that they waived guard Sean Kilpatrick. | Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sean Kilpatrick’s short time with the Bulls has come to an end.

The Bulls announced Thursday that they waived Kilpatrick.

Last season, Kilpatrick, 28, played for the Nets, Bucks and Clippers before signing with the Bulls as a free agent on March 26. While with the Bulls, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard appeared in nine games and averaged 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also shot 43.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from the perimeter.

Kilpatrick also played a short time for the Timberwolves and Nuggets during his four-season career.