No easing into the season for Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr., as Philly awaits

No life jacket, no water wings, heck, not even a nearby life guard.

This is simply a shove into the deep end of the pool and Wendell Carter Jr’s sink-or-swim moment.

The Bulls finally make their season debut Thursday night in Philadelphia, and do so with the 19-year-old Carter in the starting lineup.

A challenge in itself to have a player so young starting.

And oh by the way, matched up with All-Star Joel Embiid on top of it.

“There’s 30-year-olds that get overwhelmed with this matchup against Embiid,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, when asked if he had concerns with Carter being way over his head. “With Wendell, we just have to go out and play solid basketball. We’ve given him a lot of film to watch on personnel and what Embiid’s tendencies are, not just obviously Embiid, but every match-up that Wendell’s going to have with that first group.

“It’s going out there and trusting and playing offense, which he’s pretty good at and shown, for a 19-year-old kid to be able to show the type of instincts, he is pretty impressive.’’

But Embiid impressive?

The No. 7 overall pick from last June’s draft has miles to go before earning that type of praise.

“Joel Embiid was one of my role models growing up,’’ Carter said Wednesday. “He was someone I always wanted to pattern my game after. Just go up against him is a remarkable feeling. He’s a very physical player. He’s a very talented player. I’m going to be able to stack up and see what all I need to work on to last in this league.

“I’ve watched plenty of games of his, even before I knew I was coming into the league. I watched his game [Tuesday] night. Just minding what he’s good at and what he’s not good at and being able to expose his weaknesses.’’

Which aren’t many.

Yes, Embiid’s regular-season debut against Boston wasn’t a masterpiece by any means, but against an elite defender like Al Horford and an elite defensive team like the Celtics, Embiid still put up 23 points and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes of work.

Carter was thrust into the starting lineup last week, going against the likes of Myles Turner from Indiana and then Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Both accomplished big men, but neither in the class of Embiid.

While Carter showed flashes, he’s also showed an ability to get in early foul trouble against proven big men.

“They’ve changed the rules this year as far as physicality and guarding the post, and also the freedom of movement stuff, so just have to be smart with it,’’ Hoiberg said of Carter on Embiid. “We have to be all five aware. It’s just not a one-man problem with Embiid. We have to have great awareness of him and try and mix up coverages and hopefully make him take tough shots, knowing that he’s going to hit some of those. You just can’t get deflated when he does.’’

What Carter has on his side is his make-up.

He’s shown an ability to not get caught up on the speedbumps, and has an extreme confidence in his ability, especially on the defensive end.

That’s all about to be tested, however.

Not just Carter, either.

Hoiberg named his starters before the team flew to Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, and that means Carter, Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Justin Holiday and Bobby Portis all get the first crack at the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

“It’s an exciting time of year,’’ Hoiberg said. “The challenge for us is to go out there and make sure we stay together through the good times and the bad.’’