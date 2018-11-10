Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. beat Collin Sexton in June and again Saturday

It literally was a war room for the Bulls on draft night back in June.

As the Sun-Times, as well as several other media outlets reported then, pick No. 7 overall didn’t come without some serious debate.

Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr. had turned a lot of heads within the organization, but there was also an argument being made for Collin Sexton, and the intangibles he would add to the roster in toughening up the backcourt.

In the end, Carter won out.

And he did so again on Saturday. At least his team did.

In a battle of rookies picked right after each other – Sexton went No. 8 to Cleveland – Sexton outscored Carter, 20-15, but it was Carter and the Bulls that would improve to 4-9 on the season in the 99-98 win.

“Sexton, the thing that really impressed us first was how competitive he is,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said about that draft debate. “It was really impressive to see him in that freshman season at Alabama, what he did and the pace that he plays with, the speed getting the ball up the floor. He’s got a toughness to him that I think everybody really admires and likes, and you can see him getting more comfortable every time he steps on the floor, playing over 40 minutes in his first start last game. Just a really tough, competitive kid.’’

Not the only point guard to get that compliment from Hoiberg on Saturday.

In preparing to face Sexton and the Cavs (1-11), Hoiberg opted to make some changes to his roster.

With Kris Dunn (left knee) on the shelf for at least another month, out was Cameron Payne with the starting group and in was Ryan Arcidiacono.

Not a bad decision, as Arcidiacono scored a career-high 15 points, and not the only lineup change. Payne was not only out as a starter, but slipped completely out of the rotation for the time being, as Hoiberg used Shaquille Harrison to run the point with the second teamers.

“ ‘Archie’ is a guy that’s going to go out there and play with a toughness as well,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s somebody we feel deserves this opportunity to go out there. He’s a guy that gets us extra possessions. He’s taken more charges already this year than I think anybody took for 82 games a year ago, so he gets you into things offensively. He knows when to get a guy a shot, get a guy a touch, and every night he’s going to go out there and guard.’’

According to Hoiberg, he talked to Payne, and while the demotion obviously wasn’t embraced by the guard, it was understood.

“Cam was good,’’ Hoiberg said. “He understands that he’s got to keep himself ready, keep working. I said this a lot about Cam, he is one of the hardest working players on this team.

“It’s just about keeping yourself ready, keeping yourself prepared, and producing when your name is called.’’

The one Bulls player that doesn’t need his name called much this season?

Zach LaVine. He just shows up.

LaVine once again led the Bulls in scoring with 24, but also added eight rebounds and five assists with just one turnover.

But the play of the game shockingly was made by Jabari Parker, and it came on the defensive end of all places.

With Sexton driving for the potential game-winner, Parker contested Sexton for the miss and then swatted him when the rookie attempted the put-back.

“Great play,’’ LaVine said of Parker. “Jabari made two big effort plays. The contest and then the block, so it was a good win.’’