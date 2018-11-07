The Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr., called Zion Williamson special, but won’t tank

NEW ORLEANS – Wendell Carter Jr. knew what was about to be unleashed at his alma mater was going to be special.

The Bulls rookie just couldn’t fathom the actual carnage that took place Tuesday night in Indianapolis, as Duke performed basketball surgery on Kentucky 118-84, and served notice that the Death Star was once again fully operational.

“That was something special,’’ Carter said on Wednesday. “That’s a phenomenal team right there. You can just see that everyone has bought in. Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] does a helluva job recruiting players, and it was a very exciting game, promising year for them.’’

Carter, who was a one-and-done for the Blue Devils last season before being drafted No. 7 overall by the Bulls, is still in contact with the likes of returners Brennan Besser and Marquis Bolden, and they had been telling Carter that a storm was coming.

Specifically, the three-headed freshman monster of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, who put on a show in the win.

It was Williamson and his 28 points that was the talk, however, just because of the fact that a 6-foot-7, 18-year-old is not supposed to have a 45-inch vertical leap at 285 pounds.

“Unreal,’’ Carter said of what Williamson showcased. “It wasn’t fair.’’

And that’s why Carter sees Williamson’s game easily translating to the NBA game.

“I feel like he’s going to translate perfectly,’’ Carter said. “I feel like he’s very explosive, very quick, and he has a very, very large frame, and I feel like that’s very, very rare. Not many people can guard that.’’

The Bulls entered Wednesday tied with the fourth-worst record in the league, so do they dare go into tanking mode – disguised as “developmental’’ – and try and land one of the three Dukies?

The front office can have a huge hand in deciding that, but as far as Carter was concerned his mind is at least already made up.

“I feel like we’ve just got to go out there and try and win every game,’’ Carter said, when asked about the idea of “trying for Zion.’’ “If we lose, but we’re playing hard that’s one thing, but I don’t feel like as a person I wouldn’t feel good losing games on purpose.’’

Bad news

According to VP of basketball John Paxson, the injured left ankle of Denzel Valentine was not responding well to the ramped up basketball activity, so the idea of the former first-round pick being back in a few weeks has now been downgraded to “indefinite.’’

Paxson also said that while Lauri Markkanen has started shooting with the injured right elbow, he still has to increase his distance, and then reconditioning will be the next big obstacle. The original thought on Markkanen was six-to-eight weeks, which would put him back in mid- to late-November, but it now sounds like late November would be optimistic, early December is more realistic.

Playing the good soldier

With Carter Jr. in foul trouble against New York on Monday, and Cristiano Felicio absolutely awful off the bench defensively, Hoiberg swiped the cobwebs off veteran big man Robin Lopez and unleashed the 7-footer.

All Lopez did was grab five rebounds, block two shots, finish with a plus-one in plus/minus, and more importantly, slow down Enes Kanter, who was killing the Bulls with 24 rebounds – nine of them offensive.

So how is Lopez staying ready despite earning six DNP (Did Not Play) Coach’s Decision this season?

“I’m not too worried about it,’’ Lopez said of his lack of playing time. “The coaching staff, [assistant coach] Pete Myers has been … I’ve been working a lot with him.’’