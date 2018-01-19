Bulls, White Sox could be left without radio broadcast home

Cumulus Media’s ongoing bankruptcy could leave the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox without a broadcast home. Both teams air their games on WLS-AM (890), which is operated by the Atlanta-based company.

Cumulus filed motions Thursday with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York seeking to get out of unprofitable contracts, including broadcast deals with the Bulls and White Sox.

“As part of our operational turnaround, we have been focused on taking proactive steps to address unprofitable areas of our business,” Mary G. Berner, president and CEO of Cumulus, said in a statement. “We are taking this action because the economic terms of these legacy contracts guarantee that we lose money and, as such, continuing them in their current form is not in Cumulus’s best interests.”

The Bulls and White Sox said they are working on solving the issue.

“The teams remain confident in finding a radio broadcast solution for their fans and, together, the Bulls and White Sox are exploring all options for a new radio home,” the teams said in a statement.