Bulls will lock arms during the national anthem, and Dunn not starting

NEW ORLEANS – According to Fred Hoiberg, the team had a meeting leading into tonight’s preseason opener and the handling of the national anthem, and decided that they would lock arms in unison during the song.

“We got in the film room and discussed it as a team,’’ the Bulls coach said after the morning shootaround. “The decision that everybody made is we’re going to lock arms in unison. Different guys talked. The veteran guys were most vocal with Robin [Lopez] and Quincy [Pondexter] and Justin [Holiday]. The important thing is everybody came out together. We had a good meeting.’’

Hoiberg was asked if he offered up an opinion on how he wanted it handled, and was adamant in leaving it up to the players.

“The biggest thing was the players,’’ Hoiberg said. “Getting in there and making sure we talked it over before 7:10 [tip-off] hits. We’re going out together in unison.’’

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

–Jerian Grant will start at point guard over Kris Dunn in the opener, while Dunn will get the starting nod Wednesday night in Dallas.

–The starting lineup against the Pelicans will be Grant, Holiday, Paul Zipser, Bobby Portis and Lopez, but will see a different look against the Mavs as they continue auditions.

–Rookie Lauri Markkanen [back spasms] continued improving, but because of the back-to-backs, and then the home opener on Friday, will likely sit out until at least Sunday’s game, according to Hoiberg.