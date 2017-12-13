Bulls win fourth straight, as Fred Hoiberg thumbs nose at tanking idea

Fred Hoiberg and his players aren’t into appeasing the masses these days.

The coach is well aware of the plan by his own front office to develop the young players, but still lose enough games to ensure that come lottery time they have the most ping-pong balls in play.

Hoiberg also knows that’s what most of the fan base expects as well.

Then again, there’s only one resume that has those wins and losses attached to it, so excuse Hoiberg if he doesn’t want to be overly cooperative in the tanking process.

“It’s never been … we try and shut everything out about that,’’ Hoiberg said when asked about wins hurting the rebuild. “We’re not thinking that way, I can promise you that.’’

Evident one again on Wednesday, as the Bulls (7-20) won their fourth straight game, beating Utah 103-100 at the United Center.

Not bad for a team that was sinking in a 10-game losing streak just over a week ago.

“After some early games where we played well, had a couple setbacks, a couple low-effort games, that can’t happen,’’ Hoiberg said. “Whether we win or lose, you go in after the game and say we were the harder-playing time, and we’ve done that for a majority of really the last 10 or 12 games. We’ve come out and played with great passion, great energy.’’

Not the only message Hoiberg continued stressing with this unit.

He’s also done his best to insulate his players from the outside tanking talk, and it seems to be working.

“It doesn’t really even bother me at all,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said of the wins hurting the lottery chances. “I just try and go out there and play the game. That’s what we’re doing right now. That kind of talk, you can’t really control it. That’s the media and the fans and everybody else. That’s on them. You can really control what people do and say.’’

“Play the game’’ Dunn did against the Jazz (13-15), as the second-year player overcame a shaky shooting night to play hero down the stretch.

Up by just two, it was Dunn’s mid-range jumper that gave his team a bit of breathing room and forced the Jazz to call a timeout with 22 seconds left in the game. Utah answered with a quick Rudy Gobert basket, and then played the foul game, putting Dunn at the line with 14.4 seconds left.

Dunn split the pair, leaving Utah an opening.

It closed, however, when Rodney Hood missed the game-tying three and David Nwaba was sent to the line when he split the pair.

After Rookie of the Year front-runner Donovan Mitchell scored on a quick lay-up – giving him 32 points on the night – Justin Holiday split a pair, forcing Utah to throw up a Mitchell prayer at the horn that was not answered.

Meanwhile, almost lost in the free throw contest at the end was Nikola Mirotic again playing game-changer, scoring a season-high 29 points, and helping the Bulls improve to 4-0 since his return.

“Niko’s back,’’ Dunn said with a laugh, mimicking Mirotic’s new catchphrase over the last four games.

Guess who wasn’t laughing?

Mirotic reiterated that he’s a difference make, whether people want to believe it or not.

“What do you think?’’ Mirotic said to one reporter, who asked of his return and the winning were a coincidence. “Some of you guys thought I was joking, but I was not joking. I was very, very, serious.

“With me back we have more chances now.’’