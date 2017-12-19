Bulls winning streak is seriously messing with the rebuild blueprint

Tuesday came and went for the Bulls, and still not one player or coach was apologizing for the six-game winning streak.

A streak that has transformed the Bulls from having the worst record in the league before it started into a team that ended their afternoon practice sitting tied with Sacramento for the fourth worst record in the Association.

That’s right, the return of Nikola Mirotic and development of Kris Dunn have single-handedly turned the front offices rebuilding plans into a balled-up piece of paper ready to be tossed into the nearest garbage can.

“No one in here is worried about that,’’ Dunn said recently, when asked about this team jeopardizing the hope for the most ping-pong balls in the hopper come lottery time.

But there’s a good reason the likes of VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman are plenty worried about it.

Scouts and NBA personnel have agreed that this upcoming draft has star potential.

The real strength of it, however, is at the top. Specifically, the first four picks.

Falling to five or six?

Well, then a franchise finds itself having to decide between the raw 7-foot talent of Mohamed Bamba or do they look at a talented point guard like Collin Sexton?

The Bulls aren’t exactly in the point guard market. The development of Dunn and Jerian Grant as a back-up made it easy to waive Kay Felder before the Tuesday practice.

No this is about sure things.

The top four picks seem to be occupied by the same four names. Five through 15 is talented, but also a roll of the dice. The Bulls front office was planning to stay out of any dice games this upcoming summer, but this recent winning streak, as well as the idea that Zach LaVine is about to be added to the mix, could seriously mess with the blueprint.

Yes, trading Mirotic and picking up future draft assets will help, but landing one of these top four players is essential in making sure the rebuild stays on schedule.

1. Marvin Bagley III – Duke – A better version of Chris Bosh? Maybe. There’s no question that Bagley’s athleticism jumps off the court, however, as he has shooting range and runs the floor like a guard. Yes, Bagley is a tweener like Lauri Markkanen – too small to be a true center, and big enough to be an over-sized power forward – but the middle has been shrinking around the league for the last three years, so Fred Hoiberg would have no concerns with playing both Markkanen and Bagley at the same time.

2. Luka Doncic – Real Madrid – Is a 6-8 point guard? Is a two guard? Can he be a wing player? Euro players such as Mirotic and Paul Zipser couldn’t answer that. What they did say was that Doncic is “special,’’ and everyone should be buying into the hype of a player that is considered the LeBron James of European basketball.

3. DeAndre Ayton – Arizona – At 7-1, Ayton does things around the basket that players his size aren’t expected to do. His skillset for his size is actually freakish, and his shooting range continues to be stretched further and further out. Defensively, he gets a bit sleepy at times, but there’s no question he can change the look of a roster.

4. Michael Porter Jr. – Missouri – This would have been the top player in the draft, but back surgery ended his year and the only questions about him are medical. If healthy, Porter Jr. would be the perfect piece for the Bulls, sliding right into the starting small forward spot.