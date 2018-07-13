Bulls working on deal with restricted free agent Jabari Parker: ESPN

Jabari Parker scores on a layup in his first game back from his second ACL injury. | Tom Lynn/Associated Press

Could Jabari Parker make his return to Chicago? The Bulls are reportedly working on a deal that could bring the 23-year-old Chicago native home.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls and Parker, a restricted free agent, are working on an offer sheet and a deal could be finalized as soon as Sunday.

Parker, who the Milwaukees Bucks picked No. 2 overall in the 2014 draft, is a dynamic scorer and rebounder, but there is concern as to whether or not he’ll be able to fully bounce back from his second ACL surgery in the last four years.

His most recent ACL procedure was done on his left knee in February 2017.

Last season, Parker was inactive for the first 50 games, but managed to average 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 31 contests for the Bucks.

