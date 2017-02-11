Bulls youth has already started the takeover just six games in

ORLANDO – Call Wednesday night in Miami, Lauri Markkanen’s full arsenal on display.

Yes, he scored a career-high 25 points in the loss, but the 7-footer wasn’t just stroking that long-range three of his to set that mark. It was putting the ball on the floor, it was easy baskets off of pin-downs, it was even a little floater.

The seventh overall pick from the June draft shot 9-for-18 from the field, and only hit two threes in his latest effort.

And really, no one around him on a daily basis was that surprised.

“No, you keep asking me if he surprises me,’’ veteran Justin Holiday said on Thursday of Markkanen’s latest effort. “We practice with him.

“He hasn’t had a practice like he had last game. Practice is so different. But he has had practices where he’s knocking down shots for sure. To tell you the truth [Wednesday] night, most of his points came in the paint. Usually in practice, he’s shooting threes so that was obviously a good sign for him to do – get that ball and easy buckets in the paint.

“And then when the three-ball is falling, who knows what he can do? I don’t know if I’m a critic, but no, I’m not surprised. I expect him to play well.’’

Maybe, but very few could have expected this from Markkanen, especially just six games into an NBA career. The 20-year-old will enter the Friday night game with the Magic averaging 17.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, to go along with shooting just under 40 percent from three-point range.

All of this coming from a guy that is basically the first option on offense for the Bulls already.

Memo to both Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic: You’re not getting that starting spot back.

“He showed a little bit of everything [against the Heat], and one thing we’ve been working on is trying to take advantage when teams switch against us,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of his prized rookie. “Even in transition when he ran to the rim, we got a couple duck ins to him before the defense got set, so really good recognition by our guys to get him the ball, get him opportunities.’’

Not the only young Bull to standout on South Beach, either.

Second-year point guard Kris Dunn had a stellar first half off the bench for the Bulls, before getting loose with the ball and having key turnovers late in the game.

While Dunn self-graded his showing a C-, many begged to differ.

“What I always tell him to do is make sure he’s aggressive,’’ Holiday said of Dunn. “That’s first and foremost what you want to do. Eventually, you’ll figure out when to hit guys and when to get buckets. What he does is what we need. We need to be able to get downhill, put pressure on that rim, have guys collapse and that makes the job easier for our shooters.

“Right now, especially with it being his second game back, just be aggressive and see what you have. And after he gets a few games in, if I need to, maybe go talk to him. But I thought he played well [Wednesday].’’

Hoiberg did say that he would go with the same starters against the Magic, but there’s no doubt that Dunn is coming after Jerian Grant’s starting job.

“We all know the more you play, the more comfortable you get and the better you eventually start doing,’’ Holiday said. “Right now, we’ll just let [Dunn] play and go from there.’’