Bulls’ Zach LaVine eager to get back to full strength

Zach LaVine goes up for a breakaway dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Bulls aren’t rushing to push guard Zach LaVine to his limits just yet, and why would they?

After being sidelined for nearly a year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Bulls have been cautious with LaVine’s return.

LaVine, who is the centerpiece of the Bulls rebuild, made his season debut last month, but the team restricted his playing to under 20 minutes his first four games. The minute restrictions have decreased over the 12 games he’s played this season, but the Bulls are still giving him plenty of rest and haven’t allowed him to play in back-to-back games.

LaVine will be the first person to tell you it hard to not be able to play in consecutive games especially after his season-high 35-point performance against the Timberwolves Friday. But at the same time, LaVine is trying to remain patient with the process — something that’s easier said than done.

“Back-to-backs you get your rhythm that way, you know, playing back-to-back nights,” LaVine said. “But it’s something I just gotta do for my safety this year, and it sucks. I’m here supporting [my teammates] and I think we have more than enough to win.”

LaVine might not play in consecutive games anytime soon. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the team will reevaluate LaVine after the NBA All-Star break next week.

Although LaVine is eager to get more playing time, he’s shown he’s still capable of high-flying dunks and big performances. LaVine has scored at least 20 points in his last four games, which is a career-long streak for him. He’ll have a chance to break that Monday against the Magic.

Will they accept this Rose?

Derrick Rose has had a rollercoaster of a year.

After reinventing himself during the offseason, Rose was looking for a fresh start with the Cavaliers.

That didn’t happen.

Rose sat out with an ankle injury earlier this season and took a leave of absence from the team to reevaluate his future with basketball.

After coming back to the Cavaliers in December, Cleveland dealt Rose to the Jazz at the league trade deadline Thursday. Less than three days later, the Jazz waived Rose.

Rose’s future with basketball is now unknown, but the 29-year-old point guard might not have to hang up his sneakers just yet.

The Wizards are reportedly looking at signing Rose, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rose to the Wizards makes sense as John Wall still has several more weeks of rehab following his knee surgery in January.

Coach Scott Brooks didn’t rule out the possibility of the Wizards looking into Rose.

“It must be right if ESPN reported it, right?” Brooks said before the Bulls-Wizards game Saturday. “We’re happy with what we have. We have a couple of starters out tonight but hopefully we can execute well enough to win.

“If something presents itself that makes sense, we will look into it,” he continued. “But right now we’re focused on what we have here.”

