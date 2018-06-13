Cain razes Cubs: Home run is difference as Brewers win 1-0, keep hold on first

MILWAUKEE — Jhoulys Chacin and the back end of the Brewers’ bullpen shut out the Cubs for the second consecutive game as Milwaukee won 1-0 on Wednesday to beat the Cubs two of three in the series and extend their lead in the National League Central to 1 1/2 games.

Cubs starter Mike Montgomery pitched another six impressive innings, allowing just two hits. But one was a third-inning home run by Lorenzo Cain.

The Cubs haven’t scored since a five-run 11th inning on Monday cinched the first game of the series.

The Cubs next take Thursday off before opening a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday.

Cain celebrating his homer

The only an left on the Cubs’ bench by the time this game ended was former MVP Kris Bryant, which became especially conspicuous when light-hitting catcher Chris Gimenez was allowed to hit for himself with one out in the ninth — and struck out against Brewers closer Corey Knebel.

Maddon said before the game he wanted to give the fatigued Bryant the consecutive days off.