Bulls top Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes

ATLANTA — On one side of the rebuild argument, there’s the idea of developing the core through winning.

Yes, playing time builds skills, but victories teach confidence and accelerate the

rebuild.

On the other side, there’s the argument of using playing time to develop players but knowing when to pull the reins in certain games to ensure the best position for the draft lottery — sometimes at any cost. It’s about collecting talent, especially if it’s a player who might be generational, such as Zion Williamson.

This is the fine line the Bulls have been walking since last season. Lately, however, they’ve chosen their path: It has become about the push for victories.

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) drives toward the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Omari Spellman defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) ORG XMIT: GAJA104

That was obvious in their thrilling 168-161 victory Friday against the Hawks, as the two also-rans battled through four overtimes with lottery positioning in the shadows. The Bulls’ point total set a franchise record, and the teams combined for the third-highest-scoring game in NBA history.

The Bulls entered the game with the fourth-worst record in the NBA and the Hawks with the fifth-worst record, but the teams were scheduled to play Friday and again Sunday.

Coincidentally, the Hawks announced

before the game that forward John Collins was out with flulike symptoms. Collins was the player who torched the Bulls for 35 points Jan. 23, when the Hawks beat the Bulls by 20.

‘‘I think there’s value in learning how to win with a group you are moving forward with,’’ Zach LaVine, who had 47 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, said of the

dilemma facing the Bulls. ‘‘For a team to win in the NBA, I think it’s the hardest thing to do, so I think you have to learn how to do that first.

‘‘We only have a few guys with playoff

experience on the team, so it’s tough to weigh the two, but I want to go into the offseason knowing that we did the right thing. We’re all competitive dudes, and we’re all playing for ourselves and the team, so having a losing mentality isn’t something you want.’’

While LaVine acknowledged there is something to be said about adding talent — especially a player such as Williamson — his belief is that the present outweighs the uncertainty of the draft.

But several other factors come into play, especially for the Bulls.

First, the organization came under fire from the NBA last season for what was deemed an obvious attempt at manipulating the lineup for tanking purposes. No fine ever came of it, but a warning did. That means they are on the radar.

Second, Jim Boylen has dreamed of a head-coaching job his entire career. Now that he has one, the last thing he wants to do is put losses on his résumé. He is trying to validate his hire, and what better way than to be competitive and collect victories.

‘‘I think we’re all maybe hoping that you get a good draft pick, but I think we’re all hoping, too, that you can build some chemistry and some culture and some toughness and some togetherness,’’ Boylen said on the subject of what the Bulls are looking to

accomplish the remaining five weeks. ‘‘So our front office has done a great job of drafting, and we’ve gotten two really good players at No. 7 [in Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. in the last two drafts].

‘‘Nobody has ever said to me, ‘You have to win this many games.’ What they did say to me is they want us to play hard and build a culture of togetherness and a team that’s committed to the name across the chest. That’s what I’m trying to do.’’