Bears WR Cam Meredith schedules visit with Ravens: report

Bears receiver Cam Meredith is among players scheduled to visit the Ravens, according to the Baltimore Sun. The 25-year-old, who was given an original round tender as a restricted free agent, already met with the Colts recently to discuss a potential contract.

The Bears will retain the right to match any offer signed by Meredith this offseason after extending him an original-round tender for next season. As a result of that move, Meredith will receive a $1.907 million salary for the 2018 season unless he signs an offer sheet with another team. If the Bears opt not to match any offer sheet he’s signed, they’ll lose him without compensation.

Meredith was expected to be the Bears’ top receiver last season after a breakout 2016 where he recorded 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns. However, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the team’s third preseason game, then ended up missing the entirety of the 2017 season.

Given that uncertainty, the Bears decided not to give Meredith a second-round tender as an RFA, which would’ve cost nearly $1 million more. The receiver must sign his tender by April 20 if he doesn’t ink an offer sheet.

Cam Meredith was one of the Bears' top receivers in 2016. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bears GM Ryan Pace has been aggressive remaking the team’s receiver corps this offseason by signing Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel to multi-year deals. Meredith, Kevin White, and Josh Bellamy are also among players in the mix for next season.