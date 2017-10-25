Cam Newton storms out of another news conference

A question centered around “chunk plays” appeared to frustrate Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday.

Newton abruptly left his press conference Wednesday after declining to answer a question.

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

“Big plays, big chunk plays, kind of get to that energy I think that you were talking about,” a reporter asked Newton. “Does this offense — I know you had several in Detroit and New England — do you think you guys have the wherewithal to do that consistently, week in and week out?”

Newton was physically disengaged as the reporter asked the question and decided he didn’t want to answer it.

“Next question,” Newton blurted out.

He paused for a few seconds before leaving the podium.

This isn’t the first time Newton has left a news conference before it was over. He also walked out of his press conference in 2016 after losing to the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Newton is coming off of a 17-3 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He went completed 21 of his 34 passes for 211 yards against the Bears, but tossed two key interceptions.

Overall this season, Newton has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,647 yards this season, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney