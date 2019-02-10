Cam Ward stays hot, reasserts himself in Blackhawks’ goalie rotation

Cam Ward lives for this. He craves the playoffs in what could be his final NHL season, and the Blackhawks’ bid for a wild-card spot is giving him the thrill he wants.

Ward has been huge in the team’s seven-game winning streak and was sturdy under duress in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over the Red Wings. He saved 43 of 45 shots as the Hawks continued their hottest run of the season.

“I love that we’re playing for something and guys have that belief in the locker room that if we keep doing what we’re doing we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity,” Ward said. “We want to just keep this thing rolling.”

Ward stopped the Red Wings’ first 25 shots before center Christoffer Ehn beat him top shelf with five minutes left in the second period. Ehn cleaned up a Patrick Kane turnover inside the blue line and rocketed a wrist shot that few goalies would have stopped.

Cam Ward stopped 43 of 45 shots against the Red Wings. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Like the team, Ward has been at his best the last few weeks. He has four of the seven wins in this stretch and has reasserted himself in the rotation with rookie Collin Delia.

The Hawks called up Delia in December when Corey Crawford suffered a concussion, and coach Jeremy Colliton started him nine times in 13 games once he made his season debut.

Colliton had a rhythm of going with Delia for two or three games, then giving him a breather with Ward, but Ward has started four of the last six.

Ward got yanked after allowing six goals in two periods at the Devils on Jan. 14 and has been on fire since. In his last four starts, he has a .940 save percentage and 2.25 goals against average.

“I’m seeing the puck real well,” he said. “Today, I had a few more rebounds than I’d like, but I thought our guys competed and battled in front of me to clear those.

“As a group we’re just playing much better. We’re not giving up as much as we were the first half of the year, and in turn it gets us a better result.”

It’s been tough for anyone in net behind the Hawks’ defense this season. They are second in the NHL in shots on goal allowed at 35.3 and have been even worse during their winning streak at 37.7.

Colliton wrote off part of the Red Wings’ 45-36 advantage in shots on goal as a result of them firing away and didn’t think the Hawks gave up an egregious number of quality scoring opportunities.

“Ward made some really good saves,” he said. “They threw a lot of pucks at the net, so sometimes that inflates the shot totals, but I do think that’s how you score, too. They threw pucks at the net, there’s pucks lying around the crease, there’s battles, so it was a good test for us in that way. Would’ve liked us to be tighter.”