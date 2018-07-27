Cam Ward’s role with Hawks unclear as Corey Crawford’s health is still uncertain

With Corey Crawford’s health still a concern, it was clear the Blackhawks needed to add depth in their net. That’s the main reason the Hawks signed longtime Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Still several weeks away from training camp Ward’s role on the team is up in the air due to the question marks surrounding Crawford.

“It’s too early to tell,” goalie coach Jimmy Waite said Friday at Hawks annual fan convention. “We feel comfortable that Corey will be there at the beginning of the season. If not, then we have two great goalies ready to go. But we plan him being there for sure.”

General manager Stan Bowman also believes Crawford will be ready in time for training camp. But in the case that doesn’t hold true, Bowman is confident Ward, a 2006 Stanley Cup champion, will be a able to step up in Crawford’s absence.

Cam Ward said he saw the Blackhawks as a "great opportunity" for a clean slate. | Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

“Cam has a lot of experience,” Bowman said. “I think he’s been through some really pressure situations with the Stanley Cup, playoff hockey. So there’s a comfort level knowing if he’s required to carry the weight, he’s done it before.”

Chicago will be a change of pace for Ward and his family, who have called Carolina their home for the last 13 years. Ultimately, Ward’s wife and two children — aged 5 and 7 — played a key role in his decision to sign with the Hawks.

“I made it clear that I wanted to go to place where my family would come with me,” said Ward, who had a .906 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average while sharing responsibilities with former Hawks goalie Scott Darling. “I wanted to go somewhere where my wife and two kids would be comfortable.”

Ward said he feels more comfortable joining the Hawks organization because he played with several players on their current roster — including Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith — with Team Canada in several World Championships.

And although Ward admitted he’s “nervous” about his family’s move to the Windy City next month, the 34-year-old is looking forward to his fresh start with the Hawks.

“We’re looking at it as a family adventure and I’m looking at it as a great opportunity in my career to do something great,” Ward said. “I’m excited to see something different.”

Better the second go-around

Anton Forsberg had to step up last season from Crawford’s backup to the No. 1 guy.

It wasn’t all that glorious. Forsberg repeatedly struggled and had a .908 save percentage with 2.97 goals against average last season.

But Waite believes Forsberg is due for a stronger second season with the Hawks.

“I think [Forsberg] did really well under the circumstances of last year,” said Waite, referring to the way Forsberg stepped up Crawford’s absence. “It wasn’t an easy situation for him to come in. I think he did a decent job … I think he got pushed into a situation that was hard last year but definitely gained a lot of experience last year. It’s a lot of baggage, a lot for him to gain and I’m confident that he’ll be a lot better going forward.”