Can Bears lean on RB Jordan Howard in the playoffs?

The Bears got the ball back Sunday, up five, with 7:37 to play.

Had receiver Allen Robinson not fumbled after gaining a first down coming out of the two-minute warning, the Bears would have held the ball the rest of the game.

That’s no small feat. Neither was the scoring drive on their second touchdown earlier in the game, when the Bears chewed up as season-high 7:43.

Success in such a slog is a credit to quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who efficiently dinked-and-dunked his passes against a foreign defense. The 49ers play man coverage “99.9-point-whatever” percent of the time before Sunday, offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said, but sat back in a soft zone against the Bears.

Mitch Trubisky hands the ball off to Jordan Howard on Sunday. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

That offensive versatility was also a testament to running back Jordan Howard, who is playing his best football after a season of struggle.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Howard averaged 3.4 yards per carry. In the last four, he’s averaged 4.2. In the first 12 games, he averaged more than four yards per carry in only two games. In the four games since, he’s done it three times.

In December, he’s averaged 4.3 yards per attempt; the month before, he averaged 2.9.

“I feel like we’re just getting a better grasp of the running game, the concepts that we’re running,” Howard said Thursday. “The linemen have been getting great push lately. So I feel like it’s been working for us.”

Kyle Long’s return to right guard — he could come back from injured reserve against the Vikings — would only help.

As the season has worn on, it’s become cliché to nitpick the Bears’ inconsistent run game. Coach Matt Nagy hasn’t much cared, either, how often the Bears run, citing screens as an extension of the ground game. If Lovie Smith got off the bus running, Nagy’s been behind the wheel, passing in the fast lane.

No one’s declaring their rushing troubles, fixed, either. But the Bears must take comfort that Howard is a weapon they can deploy, if need be — like against the 49ers — in the playoffs. Teams with time to prepare for the Bears will throw new looks at them, and the Bears need counters. Consider Howard one of them.

This month, the Bears running attack has more closely resembled league average — and that’s an upgrade. Among running backs with 50 or more carries in December, Howard ranks 14th with 4.3 yards per attempt.

“I feel like a month ago we were really still trying to figure out exactly who we were with our identity,” Nagy said. “I do believe we’re starting to get closer to it. We’re still not there yet.”

The Bears’ identity, he said, isn’t beholden to a specific scheme — power, outside or inside zone runs, or run-pass options. But with a defense as dominant as the Bears’, handing the ball off could, in certain situations, be the better part of valor.

“Our defense, they can shut any offense down,” Howard said. “Sometimes, it’s just good to have ball control and stuff like that. Kill the clock.

“And when it gets cold outside, a lot of people don’t really want to tackle.”

One upshot of the Bears’ pass-happy ways this season: Howard’s body feels as good as it ever has, this late in the season. He has 229 carries this season; last year, with a game to play, he had 267.

The Bears, though, are still waiting for Howard’s best game.

“There are a bunch of plays out there, still,” Helfrich said. “We’re greedy. If a play is blocked for eight [yards], we don’t want eight. We want more.

“We believe in [Howard] 100 percent, and he has done a good job. He has done a really good job protection-wise. We’re still squeezing every inch out of him that we can. He has improved. He has improved a lot.”