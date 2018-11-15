Bulls offense has suddenly gone stagnant, but are there any realistic answers?

The blueprint is out there.

Right there on film for opposing team after opposing team to clearly see.

And make no mistake about it they’re seeing it.

With the Bulls already entering the season inexperienced, injuries to starters Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) have also left them undermanned.

Fred Hoiberg’s “space and pace’’ offense is now “Zach and a prayer,’’ as teams have been throwing everything at the new face of the organization when the ball is in his hands.

That was on display the last few weeks, and again Wednesday night in Boston, as the Celtics took the mentality of blitzing two defenders at Zach LaVine on every pick-and-roll attempt, forcing the guard to make another Bull make a play or hit a shot.

The 111-82 loss obviously showed there wasn’t a lot of help offered up in either department.

“I think I was making the right plays and I think we’ve got to live with that,’’ LaVine said. “I trust these guys more than anything, so I’m going to do what I have to do. I’m going to draw two or three defenders, kick it out to the corners of the slots, and try to look to be aggressive when I can.’’

A set that the Bulls have been running frequently is that high screen with LaVine and rookie big man Wendell Carter, leading to LaVine either trying to split the double-team and attack or make the pocket pass to the rolling Carter.

Carter then has the option to attack the rim or find the cutter from the corner off the defender’s rotation. Hoiberg also likes to leave a three-point shooter in the backside corner as another out.

It is a set that’s had some success, especially in the win over Cleveland, as Carter found a cutting Jabari Parker several times, earning LaVine the hockey assist.

But a team like Boston? Smart defensively and extremely savvy when they rotate and help? Options were cut down.

So now that leaves Hoiberg – hired for his offensive mind – to adjust to the adjustment, short-handed or not.

“It’s something where we’re trying to get our movement stuff in there, but in order to do that, you know our offensive energy at times almost shuts down as much as our defensive energy,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked what now. “We’re not getting down the floor, we’ve got two guys taking the ball out of bounds.

It’s about doing the right thing, doing your job, and again, when times get tough we really struggle to get through those times.

“We’ll keep working on it. That’s all we can do, and try and get into a rhythm.’’

Hoiberg feels like more cutting and movement will eventually free some more scoring possibilities up, but that also means having the right mix of players on the floor to communicate that.

There’s a reason Ryan Arcidiacono moved ahead of Cameron Payne in the starting lineup, and it’s because the point guard is constant motion.

The problem is he’s also not the scorer Dunn is, especially attacking the paint, so there are just limitations to what Hoiberg can really do.

“We’ve just got to keep it moving,’’ Arcidiacono said. “We try and play fast, but in the half-court we’ve got to keep zipping the ball around, make the defense play first, second, third side. We have to get to the point where even if we feel like we have an open look, pass it off for the better look. We have to learn how to play with a lead.’’

A lot to ask of this group, as Hoiberg is finding out almost nightly.