Can you believe it? Yes we can: Canvasbacks stacked on Mississippi

Aaron Yetter details a stunning number of canvasbacks on Pool 19 of the Mississippi River on Wednesday during the Illinois Natural History Survey’s weekly waterfowl survey.

Yetter broke those numbers down to illustrate that more than a quarter of the cans in North American were on Pool 19 of the Mississippi.

I am glad he was able to fly this week, because I suspect duck numbers will be staggeringly different as serious ice-up comes next week.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

Here is Yetter’s blog from the survey on Wednesday: