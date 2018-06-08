Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday in D.C.

The Capitals finally won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Golden Knights, and soon their fans will be able to celebrate in proper fashion. The raucous parade through the nation’s capital is set to start at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 12, the city announced Friday.

The parade in D.C. will “start at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW and proceed along Constitution Avenue to 7th Street NW, where it will turn right and culminate in an ALLCAPS rally at 7th Street NW and the National Mall.”

As anyone who has attended a championship parade can attest, there are few more thrilling events to experience as a fan. For this parade in Washington, D.C., which had not won a major professional sports title in decades, it’s going to be an especially amazing time.

The Capitals topped the Golden Knights in five games to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Alex Ovechkin finally overcame his playoff demons to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, Braden Holtby stood tall in net and Vegas’ remarkable run finally came to an end.

The festivities will be free for all to attend Tuesday. Get ready for a fun day, Caps fans.