Cardinals agree to record six-year, $26M extension with SS Paul DeJong

New York Mets' Kevin Plawecki, right, is tagged out at second by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong while trying to stretch a single into a double during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets scored two runs on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In one the largest deal ever for a player with less than one year of service time, the St. Louis Cardinals gave shortstop Paul DeJong — who is from Antioch and attended Illinois State — a six-year extension worth a reported $26 million Monday.

The #STLCards today agreed to a six-year contract thru 2023 with infielder @RealPaulDeJong that also includes club options for both 2024 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/HHg8EXMn5L — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 5, 2018

As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported: DeJong is not arbitration-eligible until after the 2020 season and he would not be a free agent until after 2023 season.

DeJong did not reach the majors until late May last season and by late June took over as the team’s everyday shortstop, hitting third. He led the Cards with 25 home runs.

DeJong is 24 and will turn 25 on Aug. 2. For a little perspective for Cubs fans, shortstop Addison Russell turned 24 on Jan. 23.

So Russell — who has a one-year, $3.2 million contract this season — is younger but has three seasons of major-league service and has appeared in seven postseason series, including the 2016 World Series.