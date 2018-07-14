Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny, name bench coach Mike Shildt interim skip

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they fired manager Mike Matheny and named bench coach Mike Shildt their interim manager. Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller also were fired.

“Mike Matheny has served the St. Louis Cardinals organization with tremendous dedication and pride, and I am thankful for his service to the Cardinals over the past six and a half seasons,” Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to wish Mike the very best.”

“These decisions are never easy, but we felt that a change in leadership was necessary as the team prepares to enter into the second half of the season,” general manager John Mozeliak said.

The Cardinals are 47-46 in third place in the National League Central, seven games behind the first-place Cubs. In his seventh season with the team, Matheny has never finished with a losing record.

Matheny, 47, led the Cardinals to the postseason in his first four seasons, from 2012 to ’15. The Cards lost in the NL Championship Series in ’12 and ’14 and lost to the Red Sox in the ’13 World Series. Their last playoff appearance came in 2015, when they lost to the Cubs.

In those four seasons, Matheny was 375-273 with three division titles. Since then, he’s 216-201.

Shildt, 49, has been with the Cardinals’ organization since 2004 and on the major-league coaching staff the last two seasons. In the minors, his teams won league titles in 2010 and ’11 with Johnson City of the rookie Appalachian League and in ’12 with Springfield of the Class AA Texas League. He last managed in 2016 with Memphis of the Class AAA Pacific Coast League.

The Cardinals return from the All-Star break with a five-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field starting Thursday.