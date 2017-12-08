Cardinals say Giancarlo Stanton will not waive no-trade clause

Cardinals say Giancarlo Stanton will not waive his no-trade clause. | Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Despite Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler’s best efforts, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will not join him in St. Louis.

The Cardinals released a statement Friday saying Stanton will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis, according to MLB.com.

“While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season,” Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

Stanton, a four-time All-Star, hit a career high 59 home runs last season with the Marlins. He also drove in 132 RBI.

This is a developing story.