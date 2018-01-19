The Toronto Blue Jays announced they have acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for right-handers Dominic Leone and Conner Greene.
Grichuk, 26, appeared in 122 games for the Cardinals last season, hitting .238, with 22 home runs, 59 RBI and an OPS of .758.
Leone, 26, posted a 2.56 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP over of 70 1/3 inningslast season. Greene, 22, spent the 2017 season with the Blue Jays’ Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats, posting a 5.29 ERA with 92 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.69 in 132 2/3 innings.