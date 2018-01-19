Cardinals send OF Randal Grichuk to Blue Jays for two right-handers

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: Randal Grichuk #15 of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base after hitting an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they have acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for right-handers Dominic Leone and Conner Greene.

Grichuk, 26, appeared in 122 games for the Cardinals last season, hitting .238, with 22 home runs, 59 RBI and an OPS of .758.

The #STLCards have acquired RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene from the #BlueJays in exchange for OF Randal Grichuk. Leone, 26, appeared in 65 games for the Blue Jays in 2017 and compiled a 2.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP with 81 Ks in 70.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/W7WRQVz21R — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 19, 2018

Leone, 26, posted a 2.56 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP over of 70 1/3 inningslast season. Greene, 22, spent the 2017 season with the Blue Jays’ Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats, posting a 5.29 ERA with 92 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.69 in 132 2/3 innings.