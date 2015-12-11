Our Pledge To You

12/11/2015, 02:05pm

Cards fans angry over Jason Heyward signing with Cubs

By Dan Cahill
It was bad enough when the Cubs took one of the Cardinals’ top pitchers in John Lackey, but when their arch-rivals swiped Jason Heyward on Friday, Cards fans lit up social media with vitriolic tweets.

The Cubs first series against the Cardinals is April 18-20 in St. Louis. The Cards come to Wrigley Field June 20-22.

