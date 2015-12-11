Cards fans angry over Jason Heyward signing with Cubs

It was bad enough when the Cubs took one of the Cardinals’ top pitchers in John Lackey, but when their arch-rivals swiped Jason Heyward on Friday, Cards fans lit up social media with vitriolic tweets.

Angry Cards fans react

The Cubs first series against the Cardinals is April 18-20 in St. Louis. The Cards come to Wrigley Field June 20-22.