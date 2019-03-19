Carl Edwards Jr. ejected from Cubs’ win over Mariners

Carl Edwards Jr. throwing the baseball on Field 1 at Riverview Park, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ. 02-12-2019. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

Cubs: 6, Mariners: 4

Look who’s back

Catcher Willson Contreras on Tuesday played in his first game in five days since he hurt his ring finger after right-hander Yu Darvish hit him with a pitch. Contreras went 1-for-2 with an RBI. He was also stole second in the fifth inning.

He’s out of here

Home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez ejected reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the sixth inning after he hit Austin Nola with a pitch. Edwards reacted by throwing his arms up in disbelief.

Edwards’ pitch came after Kris Bryant and Contreras were hit by pitches in the third and fifth innings, respectively.

Edwards, who replaced Darvish in the after he left the game with a blister in the fifth, pitched ⅔ innings, allowing a solo homer to Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis.

What’s Happ-ening?

Centerfielder Ian Happ has continued to struggle in Cactus League play. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a strikeout against the Mariners. Overall, Happ is 7-for-43 (.163) with seven RBI and nine strikeouts in 14 games.

“I’m just getting comfortable,” Happ recently said. “Defensively, I’ve felt awesome. I’ve felt really good at second base, same in center, so just trying to get as comfortable as I can and just be ready for Opening Day. That’s the goal of this thing, we’re just trying to get ready to win when it actually matters.”

Heyward has a day

Right fielder Jason Heyward finally found some rhythm at the plate. Entering this game, Heyward was 3-for-24 (.125). He went 2-for-3 and recorded a double on a line drive to right field, which scored Contreras.

On deck

Dodgers at Cubs, Mesa, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Julio Urvias vs. Cole Hamels