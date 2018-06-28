Carlos Boozer on return to United Center with BIG3 and legalizing CBD use

Carlos Boozer will return to the United Center on Friday with the BIG3. | Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images

The BIG3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league, is making its Week 2 stop in Chicago on Friday, and perhaps there’s no one more excited to return to the Windy City than Carlos Boozer.

“There’s nothing better than this time of year in Chicago,” Boozer said before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

So does Boozer get four points for that strike? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Wa3BCRIwsM — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 28, 2018

Boozer, who played four seasons with the Bulls, never thought he’d play at the United Center again after he officially retired from the game last year. At most, he thought he’d watch from the stands.

But the BIG3 allows retired NBA players — like Boozer — to still showcase their talents and play without the rigors of an NBA schedule.

Perhaps league commissioner Clyde Drexler explained it best when he said: “This is not old man basketball. These are guys that can still play at the NBA level.”

In only its second season, the BIG3, which was co-founded by rapper Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, has attracted a slew of former NBA stars including Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Mike Bibby.

“We’re all a little older, we have a little bit more miles on our body, but it’s fun, it’s competitive,” Boozer said. “A lot of guys talking trash. It’s a lot more physical than the NBA. It’s kind of like the old school [NBA].”

Despite the league’s young age, it has a strong fanbase that continues to grow. In Week 1, the six teams played their four games in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,341 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Ice Cube, previously known as O’Shea Jackson, hopes to see a similar crowd size in Chicago this weekend. Last summer, the BIG3 was greeted by a sellout crowd of more than 9,000 spectators at the UIC Pavilion.

Ice Cube and Kwatinetz has been viewed as innovators with the league, which was implemented before the International Olympics Committee approved 3-on-3 basketball to be a sport in the 2020 Tokyo Games. On Thursday, the BIG3 became the first professional sports league in the U.S. to legalize cannabidiol (CBD) — which is the active constituent in marijuana — for pain management. The World Anti-Doping Agency previously removed CBD from its banned substances list earlier this year.

Boozer said “that’s Ice Cube” when asked about the BIG3 legalizing CBD use.

“Ice Cube understands at the end of the day this league is going to be different,” Boozer said. “He can do it however he wants to do it. Rules are very different. And at the end of the day, guys do have pain. Marijuana has been seen medically to help people with their pain. And Ice Cube feels like it’s OK for our league, so he passed it. And I’m sure there’s a lot of leagues that will end up following that later in life.”

Boozer said he’s grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the BIG3 especially because he struggled with retirement.

“Whatever sport you choose to play or whatever you end up putting your whole life into, it’s your first love,” said Boozer, who hasn’t played in the NBA for three seasons. “Like Basketball was my first love since I was four years old. So playing it for [so long] when you walk away from that, it takes some time, it is like a void.”

Boozer tried to fill that gap by traveling, trying new foods and spending time with his family.

But even though Boozer now says his “life is bigger than basketball,” it’s refreshing for him to play in a competitive league like the BIG3.

The first of four games at the United Center will tip-off at 6 p.m.