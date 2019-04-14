Carlos Rodon finishes strong, White Sox take series at Yankees Stadium

NEW YORK — Can Carlos Rodon be elite?

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper just wants the left-hander to be good.

“I don’t wake up in the morning thinking we have to get him elite,” Cooper said Sunday. “I just want to get him good. Good and solid. Other people can use the adjectives. I never said that with Chris Sale [who became elite]. Just make him as good as he can be.”

Rodon wasn’t very good in his first three innings of work in the Sox’ 5-2 victory over the Yankees Sunday at Yankee Stadium, but he was was good as it gets for the last 11 batters he faced through his six innings of work, retiring them all including three of the last six on strikeouts.

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Before Rodon’s start, Cooper talked about the keys for his Opening Day starter with the premium slider, usable changeup and fastball that’s good as Rodon commands it.

“Get ahead early in the count. Throw quality strikes early in the count, get the hammer in your hand and then I can throw that slider that nobody in the league has hit for three years,” Cooper said.

“But commanding the fastball and throwing more changeups is the key for him.”

Cooper said something along those lines when he made a mound visit in the third inning, when Rodon walked No. 9 hitter Mike Tauchman to lead if off, threw a pitch in the dirt allowing Tauchman to advance, then gave up one-out singles to Aaron Judge (RBI) and Gleyber Torres.

After that, Rodon retired every batter he faced. Over six innings, he allowed two runs on three hits. He threw 112 pitches, 74 for strikes.

Tim Anderson’s opposite field grand slam against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka in the fourth, and Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly — which came within inches of another grand slam in the fifth, made Rodon (2-2, 3.27) a winner and the second Sox starter in as many days after Ivan Nova to provide a quality start. The Sox (5-9) have only five such starts are wer last in the majors in ERA (6.55) going in.

“The bottom line is we haven’t been nearly as good as I would have hoped,” Cooper said.

“We’re going to continue to make strides forward, work on things we’ve designated with each guy to get them where we want them to be.”

Command has been an issue for Cooper’s staff in general. His pitchers’ strikeout to walk ratio is close to 2, which isn’t good enough.

“We can’t walk guys,” Cooper said. “That’s on [Lucas] Giolito’s, Carlos’ and [Reynaldo] Lopez’ to-do list,” Cooper said. “We have to eliminate walks and get to be three to one [strikeouts to walks ratio].”

Sunday was better in that regard. Rodon struck out five and walked two, and relievers Jace Fry, Nate Jones, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome (third save in as many opportunities) did not walk a batter.

“We know exactly what we want to do with pitches, locations, mechanics and that’s what we’re working on,” Cooper said. “I’ve been doing this for a while. We’ve had difficult times more than once. All you have as a coach and a player is go out there, work on stuff and get to where you need to be. This is a process and we’re [14] games into it.”

The Sox victory gave them back-to-back series wins in New York (dating to last season) for the first time since 2002-03 at old Yankee Stadium. Rodon improved to 3-0 at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s had moments we’ve all said, ‘Wow, that is pretty special,’ ” Renteria said. “Consistency is what you want to look at when you determine what he’s going to be. Time tells us. Does he have a chance? Absolutely. Will he do that? That’s still evolving.”